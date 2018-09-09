Film Review: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is modern, funny and charming

The secret love letters of high-schooler Lara Jean (Lana Condor) are posted by her younger sister in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, the tidy and honest teen-romance based on the novel by Jenny Han, writes Natalie Stendall.

The letters to Lara Jean’s five past crushes are a hotbed of infatuation and fantasy. Their recipients respond with surprise and curiosity and Lara Jean’s quiet existence is soon immersed in drama.

Beneath its endearing love story, the screenplay from newcomer Sofia Alvarez explores the confusing emotional territory of teen life.

Its friction springs from the blurry lines between friendship and attraction. To the outsider, it’s pretty clear what’s going to happen, but watching these flawed and tentative characters try to interpret each other, unscrambling their own precarious feelings, remains the film’s chief joy.

The teenagers’ facades are brittle and fragile, their moments of openness and honesty often clouded by something left unsaid.

There are vague traces of genre stereotypes here - the jock, the outcast - but director Susan Johnson (Carrie Pilby) treats them as protective labels rather than truths. The sincere performances from Lana Condor, Noah Centineo and Israel Broussard enrich this sense of realism. Their honesty tempers the film’s sugary sorbet hues and modern-fairytale settings.

The relationship perils of Instagram are treated with similar delicacy and understatement, while the subtext blisters with the power of female solidarity. Sassy younger sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) bounces around in a Girl Power t-shirt and joyfully tells her father about the sacred rhythms of womanhood. Female conflict is ground zero for the girls’ biggest problems, sisterly affection kindles their triumphs, but the female friendships depicted here are often awkward, prickly and complex.

Less whimsical than Paper Towns, sweeter than The Edge Of Seventeen, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is modern, funny and charming. Here, Sofia Alvarez and Susan Johnson successfully update the teen-romance without smashing its light and enchanting formula.

4/5

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is a Netflix Original