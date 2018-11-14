Fun for all the family at Nottingham’s National Ice Centre this Christmas

There will be fun for all the family at the National Ice Centre in Nottingham during the forthcoming festive season.

Surrounded by twinkling lights and a majestic tree, with free skating for children under the age of five when accompanied by a full paying adult, and skates for children from 18 months old, ice skating at the National Ice Centre this December is a Christmas tradition for the whole family to enjoy.

There will be a whole host of special themed events which can be pre-booked now:

Winter Family Fun Day is on Saturday, December 1, from 11am-4pm.

Book your skating ticket and enjoy free activities including face painting, arts and crafts, write letters to Santa, classic Christmas films in Encore, meet and greets with characters from Frozen, My Little Pony and more, balloons and stickers for each child, hockey shoot out, cookie decorating and loads more.

Brookfields Garden Centre will be there with a fabulous range of Christmas gifts, and singers from the Loughborough Student Union Sing society will be singing Christmas carols throughout the day.

Brunch with Santa can be enjoyed on December 15, 16, 22 and 23, from 9.30am-11am.

Treat your little ones to a magical Brunch with Santa himself, then take to the ice and enjoy a festive skate. Youngsters and parents will get the chance to enjoy a delicious buffet brunch, spend time with Santa and receive a special gift before gliding onto the ice. Christmas films will be playing, and face painting will be available free of charge.

Brunch with Santa is available to book now at a cost of £15 per child and £12.50 per adult. The cost includes brunch with Santa, gift, skating session and skate hire. Book via jack.occleshaw@national-ice-centre.com or call 0115 853 3137. Please note the Brunch with Santa experience cannot be purchased on the day and will need to be pre-booked.

Other events include:

Skate with the Nottingham Panthers, Wednesday, December 19

Christmas Foam Parties, Friday, December 21

UV Paint Party, Saturday, December 29

Tickets are available to book now and all prices include skate hire. Tickets for all events can be booked at www.national-ice-centre.com/christmas

A dedicated Tots Zone is available during many sessions this Christmas. The Tots Zone is an area in the centre of the ice dedicated to under fives and their parents enabling families to grow in confidence on the ice together. Ice equipment is free to use in the Tots Zone.

Festive food and drinks will be available and seasonal treats can be enjoyed in the Sub Zero café before, during or after skating.

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift? National Ice Centre gift cards are now available to purchase online from just £10.

For further information, or to book your festive skating session at the biggest ice rink around, head to www.national-ice-centre.com/christmas