Get your skates on in Derby this December

Derby Market Place hosts The Derby Cathedral Quarter 3aaa Ice Rink in partnership with Derby LIVE, Derby City Council and Christmas Ice Rinks for the seventh year.

The ice rink attracts around 20,000 visitors and will be in place until December 31. Tickets are priced from £6.50 - £8.50 with concessions typically available from £4.50-£7.00 to over 60s, under 16s, students, unemployed and disabled people.

Information and tickets are available from Derby LIVE on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk