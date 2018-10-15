Get your tickets soon for world premiere production from ballet legend Bourne

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 19, to see Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from October 1-5, 2019.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet is a passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story.

Bursting with youth, vitality and Matthew Bourne’s trademark storytelling, Britain’s brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company for this world premiere production. Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, collaborating with his entire New Adventures Associate artistic team; Etta Murfitt, associate artistic director, set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Groothuis, and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, played live by the New Adventures Orchestra and conducted by Brett Morris.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 989 5555.

Photo by Johan Persson