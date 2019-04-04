Here's where you can watch special midnight double bill screenings for Avengers: Endgame

We’re just days away from the latest Avengers movie Endgame and to celebrate many local cinemas are staging special double bill screenings - with the main event shown at midnight.

On Wednesday,April 24, the highly anticipated sequel is being paired with predecessor Infinity War in which Thanos (Josh Brolin) destroyed half of all life on the planet.

In Endgame the Avengers find themselves spread across the globe and the galaxy, bereft and seemingly without a battle plan. Or are they?

These are the local movie theatres which are set to show the double headers - a massive six hours and 16 minutes of action.

Derby Cinema de Lux, Level 3 West Mall Intu, Derby DE1 2PQ. Double bill starts at 9pm, April 24. BOOK HERE

Derby Odeon Meteor Centre, Mansfield Rd, Derby DE21 4SY, Double bill starts at 8.50pm, April 24. BOOK HERE

Showcase Derby Foresters Park, Osmaston Park Rd, Derby DE23 8AG. Double bill starts at 9pm, April 24. BOOK HERE

Other screenings:

Reel Cinema, Ilkeston, Market Place, Ilkeston DE7 5QA. Midnight showing of Endgame only at 12.05am, April 25. BOOK HERE

Cineworld Chesterfield, Alma Leisure Park, Derby Road, S40 2ED is showing Endgame from April 25 at various times. BOOK HERE