Keep your eyes peeled for new artwork as In Another Place begins

In Another Place, the ground-breaking region-wide collaboration of ten venues showcasing stunning pieces of art to new audiences, is up and running.

You now can see the artwork in place at striking locations across the East Midlands.

Breaking down the barriers of art, a variety of arts organisations across the East Midlands have commissioned artists to create an original piece of artwork displayed on billboards in diverse locations; (art where you wouldn’t normally see it). Transforming these everyday advertising spaces into a vibrant display across the region.

From industrial estates and high streets to residential areas and shopping centre car parks, the artists’ billboards are something that thousands of residents across the East Midlands can stumble across at any time.

In Another Place is encouraging members of the public who feel inspired by their local billboard to seek out others across the region and a map will be provided in the project brochure for people to trace their route across the region.

In collaboration with Contemporary Visual Arts Network East Midlands, the following organisations are participating in the project: Attenborough Arts Centre, Backlit, Gunby Hall, Leicester Print Workshop, New Art Exchange, NN Contemporary Art, Primary, QUAD, NN Collection, UK Young Artists.

Alongside the billboards, each participating venue is delivering a range of activities for the In Another Place public programme, including talks, family workshops and exhibitions. Details of each venue’s activities can be found at www.inanotherplace.co.uk

The locations of the venue billboards are: Attenborough Arts Centre: Leicester Rd/King St, Loughborough; Backlit: Nottingham Ice Stadium, Lower Parliament, Nottingham; Gunby Hall: Glasshouse Street/Perth Street, Nottingham; Leicester Print Workshop: Asda, Leicester Road, Leicester; New Art Exchange: Radford Rd, Nottingham; NN Contemporary Art: St James Mill Road, Northampton; Primary: Ilkeston Road/ Balfour Road, Nottingham; QUAD: London Road/Bateman Street, Derby; The Collection: North Street/New Street, Gainsborough; UK Young Artists: Gregory Boulevard/ Radford Rd, Nottingham

Pictured is the work of Joey Holder at a billboard near Quad in Derby; Melanie Jackson’s on a billboard at Primary in Nottingham and Ryan Heath’s work at a billboard at Backlit in Nottingham.