Latest dementia film screening to take place in Long Eaton

A dementia-friendly screening of Singin’ in the Rain is to take place in Long Eaton on Wednesday, February 21.

It is for those living with dementia, their friends, family and carers. The aim is to provide an informal and friendly social event for people at risk of social exclusion.

The venue is St John’s Church Hall, Canal Street, Long Eaton. Doors open at 1pm, and the film starts at 1.30pm.

Some help with transport costs is available for individuals (not care homes) in the area. Contact 07449 732322.

These screenings are organised by Arts Derbyshire, supported by Derbyshire County Council, Public Health and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation.