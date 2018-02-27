March events planned at city arts centre

A one-off workshop, Coding for Girls, is to take place at QUAD in Derby on Saturday, March 10.

It is a girls-only coding workshop for International Woman’s Day. Computing and technology isn’t just for boys, as history shows us plenty of examples of examples of female programmers and mathematicians who have contributed to the world of computing. Suitable for those aged ten to eighteen, Coding for Girls takes place in QUAD from 2pm to 4.30pm. The cost is £6, and booking is recommended.

For one day only, to celebrates Mother’s Day, QUAD will be screening a special Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long. Ahead of the release of Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again in July, the original feel-good hit returns to cinemas for a one-off big screen outing. A young woman (Amanda Seyfried) about to be married discovers that any one of three men could be her father.

She invites all three to her wedding on a beautiful Greek island without telling her mother (Meryl Streep). Chaos, and much singing and dancing, ensues. Mamma Mia Sing-A-Long (PG) screens in QUAD on Sunday, March 11, from 4.30pm.

Derby’s Irish Festival will be celebrated in QUAD with a screening of Song Of Granite. Blending ‘fictional’ re-creation, archive footage and musical performance, Pat Collins’ film about traditional Irish singer Joe Heaney is an unconventional biopic.

The film chronicles Heaney’s life from boyhood in 1940s Connemara, Ireland, to fame and exile in North America, from the 1960s to his death. The harsh landscape of the Connemara childhood combined with the myths, fables and songs helped shape this complex and fascinating character, and Heaney’s devotion to his art came at huge personal cost.

The film is an intense exploration of music and song, featuring performances from Lisa O’Neill, Damien Dempsey, Seamus Begley and seannós singers Micheál O’Confhaola and Pól Ó Ceannabháin. Song Of Granite (adv 12A) screens in QUAD on Wednesday March 14, at 6.30pm, and will be followed by a night of Irish music in QUAD Café Bar.

Film tickets are £9 or £7 concessions. For more information on all the films or events go to www.derbyquad.co.uk or call QUAD box office on 01332 290606.

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons