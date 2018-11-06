See ballet legend’s production of Swan Lake in Nottingham

Make sure you catch New Adventures’ UK tour of Matthew Bourne’s new production of his legendary Swan Lake when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from November 13-17.

The tour takes place ahead of an eight-week Christmas season at Sadler’s Wells in London.

New Adventures’ star Will Bozier, who danced to great acclaim as Harry, the Pilot, in Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella and former English National Ballet star Max Westwell, recently seen in the West End in An American in Paris, are both making their debuts in the role of The Swan.

Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions, Matthew Bourne and his associate artists create an exciting re-imagining of the classic production.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Johann Persson