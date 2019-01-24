See these Academy Award-nominated films at QUAD in Derby

QUAD in Derby will be screening some Oscar-nominated films in January and February.

The Favourite is top of the table with ten nominations including Best Picture and triple nominations for cast members including Olivia Colman for Best Actress, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for Best supporting actress. The Favourite (15) continues at QUAD until Thursday, January 31.

Vice follows behind with eight nominations including Best Picture, plus Christian Bale for Best Actor and Sam Rockwell and Amy Adams for supporting roles. Vice (15) is screening in QUAD from January 25.

Green Book has nominations for Best picture as well as Best Actor for Viggo Mortensen and Best Supporting role for Mahershala Ali in an uplifting true story of an odds-defying friendship.

Set against the backdrop of racial division in 1960s America, Italian-American Tony Lip is hired to chauffeur African-American pianist Dr. Don Shirley on a concert tour of the Deep South. Green Book (12A) is screening in QUAD from February 1.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? is about Lee Israel, the best-selling celebrity biographer who made her name in the 1970s and ‘80s until she turned to forgery, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. Richard E Grant and Melissa McCarthy are was nominated for their roles plus another for Adapted Screenplay. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) is screening in QUAD from February 15.

Mary Poppins Returns, starring Emily Blunt as the umbrella wielding nanny in Depression-era London, has four nominations including music and costumes as returns to QUAD for half term family-friendly ‘Cine Kids’ screenings. Mary Poppins Returns (U) screens in QUAD from Saturday 16th to Thursday, February 21.

If Beale Street Could Talk is Barry Jenkins’s follow-up to his smash commercial and critical hit Moonligh. In this adaptation of the James Baldwin novel, there are nominations for Best Supporting Actress for Regina King and adapted screenplay. If Beale Street Could Talk (15) is screening from February 22.

Finally, nominated for Best Documentary Feature, Free Solo is an intimate and unflinching portrait of free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock - the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park...without a rope.

Free Solo (12A) screens at QUAD on January 29 and 30.

For more information or to book tickets for films, call QUAD on 01332 290606 or see https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/cinema

Photo credit: Graham Lucas Commons