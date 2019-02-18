Sneak peek at Northern Ballet's Puss in Boots which is heading for Derbyshire
A ballet based on the much-loved children's story Puss in Boots will be perfomed in Derbyshire.
The tale has been adapted as a dance show by Northern Ballet and will be staged at Buxton Opera House on May 3 and Derby Theatre on May 28.
1. Playtime fun
Harris Beattie and Ayca Anil in Puss In Boots
Brian Slater.
other
2. Cool cat
Northern Ballet Theatre dancers in Puss in Boots
Brian Slater
other
3. Three cheers
Matthew Morrell, Harris Beattie and Conner Jordan-Collins.
Brian Slater
other
4. Flight of fancy
Ayca Anil.
Brian Slater
other
View more