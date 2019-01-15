Strictly stars Anton and Erin will dance into Nottingham and Sheffield soon

Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag are embarking on a major tour of the UK and Ireland for 2019 with their new show Dance Those Magical Musicals.

It can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 3 and Sheffield City Hall on March 17.

The nation’s favourite ballroom couple present a world where ballroom meets musical theatre with stunning costumes and breathtaking choreography, set to iconic theatrical music from shows including The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Wicked, Top Hat, Hairspray and Jersey Boys.

Joining Anton and Erin live on stage will be the London Concert Orchestra with conductor Richard Balcombe, a sensational West End dance ensemble and the brilliant star vocalist, Lance Ellington.

The show will also feature the very popular ‘Q and A’ section providing some fun interaction with the audience.

Commenting on Dance Those Magical Musicals, Anton Du Beke said: “Get ready for West End live on the dancefloor!

“Erin and I can’t wait to bring our new show to a venue near you. Expect fabulous dancing, music and song.”

For ticket information, you can contact the box office on 0115 9895555 for the Nottingham performance and 0114 2789 789 for the show in Sheffield.