Strictly stars trip the light fantastic at Nottingham shows

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour is back on the road, waltzing into the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham for three shows on February 6-7.

The 2018 tour will see the welcome return to the Strictly family of 2016 series Strictly Champion Ore Oduba as this year’s host.

He will be joined on stage by the judges Craig Revel Horwood (who directs the live show for the eighth year) and Bruno Tonioli, alongside many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the 15th Strictly Come Dancing BBC One TV series. Ore Oduba said: “Winning Strictly was the most unforgettable experience and a dream come true. I’m so thrilled that I get to keep that dream alive and take part in the Strictly live tour once again, this time as host. This show and its fans will always hold a special place in my heart so I can’t wait to travel the UK again and meet the fantastic audiences that make Strictly the phenomenon we know and love.”

For ticket availability, go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/strictly-come-dancing or call 0843 373 3000.