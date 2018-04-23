Student-led art festival up and running at city venues

Re:Public Festival is running at a variety of venues across Nottingham until April 30 and brings you emerging artists with undisputed talent.

From painting and sculpture to performances and interactive installations, events and exhibitions will be hosted in some unusual locations across Nottingham’s city centre.

The festival gives you access to Nottingham Trent University’s (NTU) next generation of young artists, allowing you to see the current culture shifts and trends in the art world, and what young artists are engaging with as their practices grow and develop.

The nature of the Fine Art course at NTU encourages a breadth of disciplines and an interdisciplinary approach to art production and exhibition. Young artists coming out of the course have always contributed to Nottingham’s vibrant art scene.

As part of the year two module, students are asked to ‘self-initiate’ a project. Re: Public is the result of an exciting collaboration of one hundred art students. Sixteen events will showcase the work of these young artists across the city in a number of locations.

Re:Public Art Festival is an important step in the development of these young artists. For some Fine Art students this will be the first time they have shown their work publicly for an audience. This is a fantastic opportunity for them to get their work out into the world and to experience responses and reactions from a live audience, outside of the learning environment.

So, come down to the festival and see what all the fuss is about. Experience the city of Nottingham in a way perhaps you have never done before, wander through its galleries and spaces, meet these innovative young artists and experience their art and the energy that this festival has created.

For more on what’s going on, head to Twitter and see @republicnotts