Super time is in store at the National Justice Museum

This summer, the National Justice Museum presents Superheroes, a new exhibition which examines the rise of superheroes in popular culture.

It can be seen there until October 7.

Themes include the role of superheroes in the fight against crime; how villains are portrayed; the representation of superheroes in children’s literature and TV; and what happens when superheroes act as both judge and jury – should they be policed too?

The exhibition also explores how in the ongoing fight for justice, superheroes can provide a positive message of diversity, showing that whatever your background, everyone can be a hero.

A selection of artwork by acclaimed artists Alex Ross and Nigel Humphries and Marvel artwork signed by legendary comic book writer Stan Lee - all on loan from Castle Fine Art - will be shown alongside comics and Superhero memorabilia lent by the public and museum staff.

The exhibition also features a mural of new superheroes designed by competition winners aged 5-11 and created by street-artist Nathan Bainbridge.

There is a range of Superhero-themed family activities running throughout the exhibition including family friendly trials, badge and mask making, drawing workshop, face painting and the creation of a giant Lego Superhero.

Over the August Bank Holiday weekend, visitors are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite superhero and all visitors are invited to contribute to a comment board celebrating their family or community hero.

Entry to the exhibition is free. For opening times and further information call 0115 9520555 or www.nationaljusticemuseum.org.uk Museum galleries also open - ticket prices apply, see website for details. National Justice Museum, High Pavement, Nottingham, NG1 1HN.