Torvill and Dean to hit the road again in Dancing On Ice Live UK Tour

The Dancing on Ice Live UK Tour will be skating back across the country next year, starring the legendary Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Following a four-year break, this spectacular new show will perform all over the UK, stopping off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham from April 10-12.

Joining Torvill and Dean on tour will be a host of celebrities and professional skaters from the new Dancing on Ice series, which starts on ITV in January.

Jayne and Chris will host the tour once more and take up their new roles as head judges. The King and Queen of Ice will be on hand to give their expert critical feedback and their all-important scores to the celebrities and their skating partners.

In addition to the scores from the Ice Panel Judges, arena audiences can text vote from their mobile phones for their favourite skating couple. Audience votes will then be added to the scores from the Judges to decide the overall celebrity winning couple. They will then take to the ice to perform a magical finale.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean said: “We are delighted that Dancing on Ice Live is touring again next year.

“We really enjoyed hosting the last tour in 2014, so we’ll be doing that again, plus we’re taking on our new roles as Head Judges. The tour has struck such a huge chord with audiences around the country ever since it began in 2007 and we can’t wait to be back on the road in 2018, with a bigger and better live show for all the family to enjoy.”

Tickets are now on sale, priced at £50.40 and £72.80. Prices are listed with administration fee included. There is a maximum of eight tickets per person for this event.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/dancing-on-ice or via telephone on 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.