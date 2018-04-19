Triple bill of top dance performances is heading for Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre plays host to National Dance Company Wales on May 8-9 with their spring tour show, Terra Firma.

NDCWales invites audiences to experience a range of styles and stories, ranging from the intense and powerful to the fantastical and bizarre.

Terra Firma tells stories drawn from the very ground on which we build our communities and brings together contrasting pieces of dance from some of Europe’s most exciting choreographers, with works created entirely by, and for, National Dance Company Wales.

Terra Firma combines three exhilarating dance pieces, Caroline Finn’s Folk is a fantastical and vintage fairytale set under the boughs of an upside-down tree, and was named as one of The Guardian’s top 10 dance pieces of 2017; Marcos Morau’s Tundra is a barren landscape where ultra-modern creativity blinks into life and tears pages from history books, and Mario Bermudez Gil’s Atalaÿ is a contagious dance influenced by the warmth of the Mediterranean.

Through their programme of work, NDCWales are keen to inspire and ignite a passion for dance, whether it is a first, second or third time experience of seeing the company, and look forward to welcoming audiences for a night exploring dance through style, story and skill.

In association with Déda, there will also be an interactive matinee on Wednesday, May 9, presented by the company, open to schools and other audience members. Join in a full company warm-up from your seat, then either take part or watch as members of the audience learn some steps on stage, ready for a mini performance.

Tickets for the evening performance of Terra Firma on Tuesday are £16 (£14 concessions) and for the interactive matinee on the Wednesday, tickets are £4 each. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on

01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk