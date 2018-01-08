Two of the best as Moscow City Ballet performs at Royal Concert Hall

Moscow City Ballet returns to the Royal Concert Hall with two stunning ballets, each presented in classic Russian style with full orchestra.

They will be at the city centre venue from February 7-10.

Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet is the perfect marriage of a powerful dramatic musical score with a passionate love story – every dancer’s dream.

The choreography, interpretation and virtuoso performances beautifully complement the world’s most famous tragic love story and iconic musical score.

For many, the stirring sounds of Dance of the Knights, aka Montagues and Capulets, will be recognizable as the theme tune to BBC TV’s The Apprentice.

The enchanting and romantic story of The Sleeping Beauty inspired Tchaikovsky to write some of his most glorious music, and the ballet has captivated audiences for well over a century. Featuring the delicate Princess Aurora, her gallant Prince, wicked Carabosse, the beautiful Lilac Fairy and a host of fairy-tale characters, this truly magical production showcases the company’s exquisite dramatic and lyrical talents.

Brimming with some of Russia’s best young dancers, outstanding principals, stunning soloists and a sublime corps de ballet, these stand-out performances by the Moscow City Ballet dancers never fail to add that magical ingredient of Russian soul.

