Weekend of screenings for film and fashion fans at Roundhouse

Cinema fans are in for a real treat thanks to screenings at a historic Derbyshire venue.

Following the huge success of its inaugural events, The Roundhouse Events team, part of the Derby College Group based at the historic Roundhouse, Pride Park, is celebrating two iconic Meryl Streep movies with two special screenings and after-film parties.

The Roundhouse will be turned into an indoor cinema on Friday, June 15, for a one-off showing of The Devil Wears Prada, a favourite amongst fashion fans of all ages. Then, on Saturday, June 16, the giant screen will show Mamma Mia, a must for all Abba devotees.

On both evenings, the doors will open at 6pm when visitors will be welcomed with a complementary drink on arrival.

There will also be the chance to purchase American and Greek-style food and themed cocktails before the films start, during the interval and as the credits roll.

The audience will then be invited to stay in the party mood and hit the dance floor for the after party featuring the well-known songs from the evening’s movie.

Roundhouse Events conference and events manager Katie Holifield explained: “Both movie nights are ticket-only events and look set to follow in the footsteps of our first events which were sold out.

“This venue is perfect for such an event with space for everyone to sit and enjoy the film in comfort and then dance the evening away to the fantastic film score.”

Tickets start from £16.50 or £115.61 for a reserved table of six with table service and can be purchased at: https://thedevilwearspradarh.eventbrite.co.uk and https://mammamiarh.eventbrite.co.uk

The age limit for guests is 18 and parking is available at the Roundhouse for £1 per vehicle.

For further information please email enquiries@roundhouse-events.co.uk or call 01332 334800.