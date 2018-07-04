Auditions for Hansel and Gretel at Derby Theatre

Production chiefs have been inundated with requests from young people wishing to audition for this year’s festive offering at Derby Theatre.

All audition slots for August 18 have now been filled and a waiting list is in operation.

Successful candidates, aged nine to 16 years, will form a supporting company to the main performers in Hansel and Gretel.

This family show will feature lashings of original music, heaps of colourful costumes and a super scrumptious talented team of performers.

Hansel and Gretel runs from November 30 to January 5. Tickets are priced from £12.50. Go to www.derbylive.co.uk or call 01332 593939.