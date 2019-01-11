Benidorm star Crissy Rock returns to Derbyshire in Dirty Dusting

Chrissy Rock in Dirty Dusting at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield,
Treat yourself to an evening of pure theatrical Viagra as Dirty Dusting returns to the stage after three sell-out UK tours.

Crissy Rock from TV’s Benidorm and I’m A Celebrity, Leah Bell and Dolores Porretta play three cleaning ladies facing retirement who decide to boost their income by setting up a sex chat line. After all, their age and appearance won’t matter on the phone and providing they can keep this a secret from their boss, they could be on to a winner.  Suitable for viewers aged 16 and above, this is a heart-warming, feel good comedy which will have you rolling in the aisles and smiling every time you answer the phone.

Chrissy Rock played the loud-mouthed hotel manager Janey in Benidorm in 2008 and came sixth in I’m A Celebrity in 2011.

Dirty Dusting tickets cost £24.70. Call 01246 345222 or click here