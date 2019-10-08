BIlly Connolly’s final stand-up tour is shown on the big screen

Comedy legend Billy Connolly will light up the big screen in a film which showcases him in one of his last stand-up shows.

The Sex Life of Bandages will be shown at Odeon Derby and Showcase Cinema de Lux, Derby, on October 10, The Ritz in Belper on October 12, Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre and The Northern Light Cinema, Wirksworth, on October 13 and Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on November 1.

In the film which features one of Billy’s shows in Australia, the comedian will also be musing upon his career and legacy in an interview filmed exclusively for cinema audiences.

Prior to retiring three years ago after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Billy toured for 50 years during which time he performed to an audience of more than ten million.

To book tickets for The Sex Life of Bandages, go to www.billyincinemas.com.

