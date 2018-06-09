Blues legend Woody Mann to play in Derbyshire

Legendary blues master Woody Mann will be demonstrating his prowess on guitar to the delight of his fans in Derbyshire.

He performs at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on June 21 in an evening which will include a short film, Harlem Street Singer.

Woody has pursued a rich and diverse career, performing everywhere from the orchestra pits of Broadway to stages worldwide.

He has recorded extensively and schooled countless guitarists through his many books and DVDs including The Art of Acoustic Blues Guitar and his latest DVD Take Command of Your Fretboard.

Woody has become one of the world’s renowned guitar masters, bringing the past up to the present with his own contemporary style.

Tickets are £14 for his show in Buxton. Call 01298 72190 or go to: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk