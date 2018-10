Boyzlife, featuring two members of the biggest boybands in history, have postponed this month’s shows in Derby and Sheffield.

Keith Duffy from Boyzone and Brian McFadden of Westlife fame were due to perform at The Venue, Derby, on October 24 and The Foundry, Sheffield, on October 25.

The shows will be rescheduled due to Boyzone’s 25th anniversary touring commitments.

Original tickets will remain valid for the new dates (to be advised)