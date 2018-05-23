Celebrate Derbyshire traditions at Cromford Mills

Enjoy all that’s great about Derbyshire in a bank holiday themed weekend at Cromford Mills.

There will be dancing, music, food and much more in three days of fun for all the family.

Follow a trail to discover a hidden word and win a prize, take part in games, browse stalls featuring food and gifts or watch Morris dancing.

You can take part in a craft workshop and take your masterpiece home to showcase.

Face painting and glitter tattoos, guided tours and canal boat trips will all be on offer from Saturday, May 26, to Monday, May 28, from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free. There will be a small charge for some activities.

For more details, email: events@arkwrightsociety.org.uk or call 01629 823256.