Coronation Street actress Wendi Peters stars in musical romp heading for Derbyshire

Coronation Street actress Wendi Peters stars in a musical romp which hits Chesterfield next week.

Best known for her role as Cilla in the popular TV soap, Wendi will perform in the show Salad Days at the Pomegranate Theatre from October 16 to 18.

Julia Slade and Dorothy Reynolds’ musical has an energetic and peppy score featuring songs such as We Said We Wouldn’t Look Back, Look At Me, I’m Dancing and We’re Looking For A Piano.

Director Bryan Hodgson said: “I am thrilled to be able to stage Salad Days again this autumn - it serves as one of the greatest romps in musical theatre history, and really brings us a timeless sense of enjoyment and nonsense, which is always welcome in counteracting the sometimes overwhelming seriousness of today.” The show tells the light-hearted tale of recent graduates Timothy and Jane. Unhappy with their pushy parents, they decide to get jobs and take on the responsibility of looking after a piano in a park! Little are they prepared to deal with the magic and madness that follows.

Performances are at 7.30pm with a Wednesday matinee at 2.30pm.

Evening tickets from £22.70 to £26.70, matinee tickets from £17.70 to £22.70.