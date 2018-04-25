Danny Baker’s farewell tour heads to Derbyshire

Broadcasting legend Danny Baker is set to return to the stage with a new show, Good Time Charlie’s Back!, which he has vowed will serve as his farewell tour.

This swansong of shows starts its 33-date tour next month, including Buxton Opera House on May 3.

He said: “Following the extraordinary success of the Cradle To Grave tour I was asked to reconsider my initial statement that I would never undertake such a venture again. The applause of the public can be a seductive narcotic and weaker souls than I would be tempted to repeat the thrills harvested during that ‘uproarious whirligig of joy’ simply to bolster their already outsized egos.

“After much reflection, I have decided that I cannot allow such rampant narcissism to cloud my judgment. I said ‘one farewell’ tour’ and I meant ‘one farewell tour’. There will be no more.

Therefore I am pleased to announce that, to mark this momentous decision, I will be embarking on a nationwide, high-principled, peppy series of one-night- stands calling at dozens of theatres around the country.

“These shows will be startling, high kicking, fresh, eruptive and often under three hours long.

“To help me mark the festivities I will joined on some nights by both Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan – two of the nicest dogs I have ever

owned.

“I hope people will understand my resolve never to tour again and also why these upcoming performances are absolutely necessary to mark such a declaration.”

Danny Baker is a broadcaster and writer who has worked throughout print, television and radio for more than 30 years. His recent bestselling autobiographies were adapted into the hit BBC series Cradle to Grave. He can be heard Saturdays mornings with his multi award-winning BBC Radio 5 Live show which includes his usual mixture of music, sport, guests and, of course, Danny’s signature encyclopaedic wit.

His Good Time Charlie’s Back live show is suitable for viewers aged 14+.

Tickets cost £25.50 and £23.50 (students). Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk