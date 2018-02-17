Derbyshire production of West Side Story marks 60th anniversary

West Side Story is 60 years old and the musical will be staged in Derbyshire to celebrate the anniversary.

Buxton Opera House will host the amateur production, which features a young cast drawn from the area, from February 21 to 25.

The show is directed by the venue’s executive director Paul Kerryson, fresh from his successful tour of the international hit musical Hairspray.

With thrilling music by Leonard Bernstein and wonderful lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story is based on the Shakespearean classic Romeo and Juliet and sees the street gangs of New York clash in this breath-taking musical packed with hit songs and high energy dance.

There are certain scenes with gang warfare action which may be considered unsuitable for children under 12 years.

Performances are at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets are priced from £18 to £22, Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk