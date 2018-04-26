Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye hits in Magic of Motown show

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into Derbyshire.

Prepare yourself for 40 back to back back classic Motown hits when the show stops off at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, May 6.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated for you by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.

Seen by more than a million people, it’s no surprise that the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history, even performing for the Queen, as special guests at the Royal Variety Performance.

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar show.

Tickets for the Buxton performance cost £27. To book, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk