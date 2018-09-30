Drinks party from hell at Derby Theatre

You are invited to the drinks party from hell in a stage adaptation of Mike Leigh’s cult television classic Abigail’s Party.

This delicious 70s comedy cracks open social climbing suburbia and is notorious for its references to cheesy-pineapple and Demis Roussos.

The production stars Melanie Gutteridge as the socially awkward, aspirational hostess Beverley and is on at Derby Theatre until October 20.

Melanie is best known for her roles as PC Emma Keane in The Bill and Amy in Not Going Out. Her recent credits include the British-American horror film

The Watcher in the Woods (directed by Melissa Joan Hart) and on stage in Roaring Trade at the Park Theatre.

She is joined by Liam Bergin (Danny Mitchell in EastEnders), Amy Downham (Jen Gilmore in Hollyoaks), Susie Emmett (she performed opposite Richard E Grant in the film The Man Who Married Himself) and Christopher Staines (Hamlet, National Theatre) as Laurence.

Tickets for Abigail’s Party range from £15.50 to £26.50. Call 01332 593939 or go to https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk