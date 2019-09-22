Acclaimed dance and theatre show Not Today’s Yesterday comes to Derby this week

Not Today’s Yesterday is to be performed at Deda, Chapel Street, Derby, on Thursday, September 26.

Not Today’s Yesterday is the topical, critically acclaimed dance/theatre solo performed by Bharatanatyam (Classical Indian) dancer Seeta Patel.

Created by Seeta and the award-winning Australian choreographer Lina Limosani, the show uses a dynamic blend of Classical Indian dance, modern dance, text and visually arresting design to probe the re-positioning, or the ‘white-washing’ of history to make it more palatable.

The show asks: what is cultural identity versus perceived identity; what is one person’s version of the past compared with another’s.

How does the view of history affect the view of a culture and how does the disinformation affect progress and understanding?

2019’s tour dates included a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe. The show at Derby Deda will be followed by a post-show discussion chaired by Seeta with guest speakers Kiran Singh, and Onni Gust.

For more on the production, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for more stories.

Photo credit: Stephen Berkeley