Aggers and Boycott hit the stage at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall later this month

Out Of The Ashes: A Brand New Evening With Boycott and Aggers is coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 26.

Test Match Special legends Jonathan Agnew and Sir Geoffrey Boycott are back with their latest live show, looking at the comic aspects of their long careers in the worlds of both international cricket and broadcasting.

The evening is being run in aid of the Professional Cricketers Association and raises money to go towards the Professional Cricketers Trust.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

