Andy Parsons' comedy cure for fixing divided Britain is heading for Buxton and Derby

TV comedian Andy Parsons is hoping to heal a divided nation as he tours to Buxton and Derby.

He is inviting people to celebrate what it means to be British – freedom of speech and tolerance.

According to the current media analysis, everybody exists in their own social media bubble and are up in arms about everything – be it Brexit/climate change/transgenders/ badgers.

Andy, who has appeared on TV’s Mock the Week, said: “The idea for the tour was that rather than being one-sided and throwing stuff at the opposition, it’s nice to see both sides of the argument.”

He tours Healing the Nation to Buxton Pavilion Arts Centre on March 20 and Derby Theatre on April 21.

Buxton tickets cost £17.50; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190; Derby tickets cost £15.50. Go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call 0115 593939.

