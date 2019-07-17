Award-winning Scottish folk aces Talisk are heading for Belper

Don’t miss a gig in Belper later in the year by the multi-award winning Scottish outfit Talisk.

They will play the Old King’s Head on Saturday, November 16, as part of a new tour.

The band are set to bring their explosively energetic live show to Belper in their biggest UK tour to date.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed second album in 2018 Beyond and a hugely popular 2018 tour, Talisk will captivate Belper audiences with a thrilling performance.

The trio, comprising Mohsen Amini (BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards’ Musician of the Year 2018), Hayley Keenan and Graeme Armstrong, have amassed a die-hard following over the last five years, have been named Folk Band of the Year in 2017, and have been awarded the Belhaven Bursary for Innovation (Prize matched only by the Mercury Award) in 2018 at the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

As if all that wasn’t enough, they have collected in excess of 5.5 million streams online.

They seamlessly meld concertina, fiddle and guitar to produce a multi-layered, enthralling signature sound with has effortlessly entertained audiences from the USA to Australia, with appearances at world-leading festivals including the Cambridge Folk Festival, Denmark’s Tønder, WOMAD UK and Las Palmas, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, Celtic Colours, Milwaukee Irish Festival and five successive outings at Glasgow’s Celtic Connections.

Talisk member Mohsen Amini said: “November is going to be our biggest headline tour to date. We’re coming straight out off the back of our best summer yet, playing main stage slots at some of the most respected festivals in the genre. Closing the Saturday night stage 1 at Cambridge Folk Festival, late night at Philadelphia Folk Festival, touring around Borneo, Canada, USA, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, CZ, England, Scotland and going straight onto our debut tour of Japan after the UK.

“We’re traveling the length and breadth of the UK and can’t wait to return to Belper.

“Tickets are already selling fast and after a near sell-out November tour last year, we’re encouraging people to book early to avoid disappointment. We want to make sure we get to see every single one of you there – we’re excited and hope you are too Belper!”

Photo credit: Samuel Hurt