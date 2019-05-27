Award-winning theatre companies get involved with This Is Derby takeover day

More than 1,500 young people will take part in a day of art, sport and cultural activities, showcasing their talents and achievements, in a vibrant takeover of Derby.

Derby has been identified by central Government as a ‘cold spot’ in terms of social mobility, a city whose young people are at a bigger disadvantage of their peers for many reasons, including poor mental health, lack of education and career opportunities, poor housing and high levels of drug-use. Some of Derby’s children have the lowest attainment levels at school in the country.

In 2018, in response to this, a unique project was formed - This is Derby, a partnership project led by Derby County Community Trust, Cultural Campus, Derby’s Cultural Education Partnership and the City’s Sports Forum, sought to engage with young people across some of the most deprived areas of the city.

In the last six months, more than 10,000 regular visits by young people have taken place within the This is Derby project.

On Saturday, July 13, This is Derby brings together more than 1,500 young people, celebrating how these young people have come together to combat these issues through use of art, sport and culture.

Many of the young people engaged with the project are working with two ground-breaking and award-winning theatre companies to devise performances ready for the city centre takeover on July 13.

The Paper Birds, a devising and verbatim theatre company and Curious Monkey, an international theatre company who specialise in bringing real stories to life through theatre, will be working with a range of young people for two specific pieces of live theatre.

The Paper Birds will be helping young people to co-create an original performance, My Space, this will explore young people’s views and experiences of social class, ownership, belonging and the theme of fairness. My Space will be a unique mix of music, movement and breath-taking storytelling.

Curious Monkey will be working with young people from some of the most deprived wards of the city to create a theatre piece around the themes of growing up, place and the identity of young people growing up in Derby in 2019.

Will Turner, partnerships and impact manager for Derby County Community Trust, said: “Working with young people in some of the most deprived wards of Derby, shows the desire our project teams have in addressing the social inequality that is present in our city. Our opportunities for young people to engage in are free, young person led and creative.

“This is Derby supports some of the most hard-to-reach young people in society, we have ten community hubs made up of support, sport and arts activities and are firmly rooted out there in the local areas- buildings, parks, community spaces, places of worship.

“It’s a unique approach that really does work. Because we are reaching out to young people who may ordinarily find barriers to accessing sports and arts in more traditional settings.

This is Derby city takeover takes place on Saturday, July 13, between 3pm-8pm, in the Market Place, Derby.

Paper Birds are pictured working with a group of young people on the National Theatre 16-21: Youth Programme. Photo credit: Emma Hare