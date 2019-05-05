Ballet aces Moscow City Ballet return to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next year

Ballet fans will want to get their tickets to see Moscow City Ballet when they present Swan Lake and The Nutcracker at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

The visit takes place from January 8 to 12 and tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, May 8.

Each ballet will be presented in classic Russian style with full orchestra.

Swan Lake’s epic story of Prince Siegfried and his doomed love for Odette, the Queen of the Swans, is magnificently brought to life in all its original splendour by Tchaikovsky’s hauntingly familiar score.

Victor Smirnov-Golovanov’s original interpretation of The Nutcracker has an innovative freshness, as Clara is whisked away on a magical adventure with her Nutcracker Prince.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score, this enchanting tale is the perfect introduction to ballet for all the family.

Brimming with Russia’s best dancers, beautiful sets and stunning costumes, Moscow City Ballet is at its outstanding best, making their visit to Nottingham an unmissable treat.

For more details, call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

