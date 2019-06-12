Bands and fans will flock to Rock and Bike Festival at Carnfield Hall soon

Music fans will not want to miss this year’s Rock and Bike Festival, which returns to Carnfield Hall, South Normanton, from July 11 to 13.

The festival celebrates its 15th birthday with a star-studded line-up this year.

It offers more than 25 live bands across three stages, including an acoustic stage, for only £40, including camping.

Along with punk pop queen Toyah, the Macc Lads (pictured) and the old school English rock and blues of the Quireboys and Dr Feelgood, there is classic Magnum from Kingdom of Madness, plus UFO classics from X-UFO, Celtic/folk music from Neck, Band From County Hell, New Cranes and Darwins Rejects, as well as Bad Touch, Rainbow Rising, Surreal Panther, Tom Jovi (Benidorm’s Tom Jones), She’s Pink, AC/DC UK, Hellbent Forever, and an hour of punk rock from various members of Verbal Warning, SPAM and 2 Guitars Clash.

There will also be a custom bike and trike show, karaoke and competitions for fancy dress and best tattoo.

Every ticket includes free camping for the duration and kids under 13 go free (accompanied by an adult).

With a family friendly atmosphere, there will be a wide variety foods from around the world, an array of stalls, activities including Kids Korner with a cinema tent games across the weekend.

There is also a designated area for disabled and blue badge holders with an abundance of clean and hygienic toilet facilities.

Every year the festival raises money for different charities, Soldiers Off The Street being the main one.

Tickets are available online via Gigantic.com, via post from PO BOX 9969, Nottingham, NG10 9DQ (include an SAE and cheque/postal order made payable to RABF for £40 per ticket) or from one of the official outlets – The Salutation Inn, Maid Marian Way, Nottingham; Street Machine, Derby Road, Stapleford; Groom Room, High Street, Tibshelf; Post Office, College Street, Long Eaton; Cob Cabin, 48 Victoria Street, Mansfield; Labyrinth, 28a High Street, Swadlincote; Borrowash Service Garage (Wilmot); The Twitchell Inn, Long Eaton; Carols Cafe, Alfreton (next to train station); Total Hire & Sales, London Road, Derby; and King Of Prussia, Market Place, Heanor.

