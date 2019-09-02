Belper visit for star performers Claire Hastings and Jenn Butterworth this weekend

Claire Hastings With Jenn Butterworth is a gig that is not to be missed at The Old King’s Head, Belper, on September 7.

The Glasgow-based folksinger, songwriter and ukulele player has made a name for herself on the folk scene since winning BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year in 2015.

She will be joined by guitarist Jenn Butterworth, making a welcome return to Belper, for a wonderful evening of songs and stories.

The gig is bein presented by Black Dog Radio. Tickets are £12 and doors open at 8pm.

For more, you can click here.

You can also click here or click here for other stories.