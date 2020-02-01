Big Country headline Under The Castle Festival in Bolsover

Iconic rock band Big Country will top a line-up of more than 30 acts at this year’s Under The Castle festival in Bolsover.

The music bash takes place at Carr Vale FC from May 7 to 9, which is the first bank holiday weekend in the month.

Renowned for hit songs such as Fields of Fire, Chance and In A Big Country (which sold two million), Big Country have racked up 17 top 30 UK singles.

The rockers have also racked up five gold and platinum status albums and three Grammy nominations for The Crossing.

Big Country toured the United Kingdom and Europe last year to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their second album, Steeltown. That album debuted at number one and contained the hit singles East Of Eden, Just a Shadow and Where The Rose Is Sown.

At the start of the 90s their album Through A Big Country , featuring all the band’s hits was released, followed by the fifth studio album No Place Like Home taking the band’s total record sales to more than five million.

Highlights of Big Country’s career include a special guest slot on the Rolling Stones’ Voodoo Lounge European tour and shows in the UK and Ireland with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant in 1995.

Big Country will be performing on the Friday night of Under the Castle festival.

Gaz Brookfield, Pizza Tramp, XSelf, Headsicks, Pretty Babs, Millie Manders and the Shut-Up will be the main support acts during the weekend.

Bands and soloists who will be playing over the weekend include Ghosts of Men, Verbal Warning, Static Kill, Rats from a Sinking Ship, Sinful Maggie, Smiley & The Underclass, Riot Squad, Kid Klumsy, Natterjacks, The Silk Road, The Cycle Paths, Aftermath, The Endings, 14 Units, This is not a Drill, Riffler, The Fine Art Society, Spitting Feathers, Whipjacks, Northern Monkey, Shanks Pony, Jess Silk, Ukalele Bailey, Joel Fox, The Cabronitas, Ordinary Strangers.

Weekend tickets, including camping, cost £49.50 (adult), £22 (child, five to 15 years), free admission for under 5s. Individual day tickets, without camping, are avalable. Go to www.gigantic.com

