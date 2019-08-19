Big screen fun as Summer Nights film season comes to Wollaton Hall

The Summer Nights film season comes to Wollaton Hall, Nottingham, from August 22-26.

The films in the season are presented by QUAD Derby on a giant inflatable screen, giving film fans the chance to watch top movies under the stars. The latest screenings are A Star Is Born (15), Thursday, August 22; Bohemian Rhapsody (12A), Friday, August 23; Labyrinth (U), Saturday, August 24; Purple Rain (15), Sunday, August 25; Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (PG), Monday, August 26.

