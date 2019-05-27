Bill Bailey is among top names coming up at Derby Arena

June is set to be a month of variety at Derby Arena with three huge summer spectacular shows.

There will be comedy with Bill Bailey’s Larks in Transit, music with The Magic of Motown and the ultimate night out with The Dreamboys.

with Bill Bailey’s Larks in Transit can be seen at the venue on Thursday, June 6, at 8pm.

Audiences can expect to hear travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian with musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and Bill Bailey’s trademark intelligence.

In this show, Bill Bailey will be tackling politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness as well as fashioning a symphony from a ringtone, telling the real story of Old McDonald, and reimagining the Stars and Stripes. Limited tickets are still available for this show, for £37.

The biggest party of the year is coming to town with Magic of Motown on Saturday, June 8, at 8pm. This is a chance to celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes and many more are sensationally recreated by a talented cast and band.

This huge show will feature 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship; it’s not one to be missed. Tickets are still available for Magic of Motown for £30. Save ten per cent with a group ticket for groups of ten or more.

On Saturday, June 29, the UK’s most famous girls night out The Dreamboys is coming to Derby Arena. The UK’s most successful show of its kind in history returns hotter than ever with their UK tour for 2019.

It will be an action-packed two hour breath-taking spectacular has been perfectly created for hen nights, birthday parties and girls’ nights out.

Tickets are available to see The Dreamboys o, from £39.50 - £24.50.

Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or you can click here.

