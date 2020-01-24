Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists The Jive Aces swing by Derbyshire on UK tour

The UK’s premier swing and jive band and Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists, The Jive Aces are bringing their new show to Chesterfield. Their concert, entitled The Big Beat Revue, plays at the Winding Wheel on January 31. From beginning to end the show is full foot tapping songs from the 40s and 50s with bouncy rhythms and a dash of rock ’n’ roll. The show includes all-time classics from The Jive Aces’ ten studio albums. The concert will feature special guests, West End singer and dancer Kara Lane, Lottie B on the low baritone sax, the vibrant notes of the trumpeting of Antonio Socci and the romantic accordion playing of Grazia Bevilacqua. Premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe last year, the show attracted sell-out audiences. The Jive Aces’ hallmark yellow suits have appeared on many world class stages from Glastonbury to the Montreux Jazz Festival, and on TV shows such as the Alan Titchmarsh show, Strictly Come Dancing and Children in Need to name just a few. The band have worked with many of the top names in the business, including John Travolta, Van Morrison, Status Quo and their recent charity single was produced by Mike Stock of Stock, Aitken and Waterman fame. The Jive Aces have just received the prestigious Boisdale Music Award for “Best Band” presented by Jools Holland. This honour joins many awards for contributions to music and for charity work, including those presented by the Variety Club and Derry International Music Festival.
