British music blends with Egyptian sounds as KaddalMerrill perform in Nottingham

Make sure you don’t miss a performance by KaddalMerrill at New Art Exchange, Nottingham, on August 14.

KaddalMerrill is the collaboration of classically-trained Egyptian flautist Fayrouz Kaddal (High Dam Band, Africairo) and innovative British folk fiddler Daniel Merrill (Dead Rat Orchestra).

Backed by Egyptian master percussionists including Ayman Mabrouk (who has appeared with the likes of Fathy Salama and Gilberto Gil) their first UK tour visits Nottingham with a date at New Art Exchange.

Combining traditionally melodic instrumentation of flute and violin, KaddalMerrill weave together an uplifting and joyous fusion of Egyptian, Nubian and British musical traditions.

Photo credit: Ramy T Radwan