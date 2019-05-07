Check out award-winning comedy The Memory Of Water at Nottingham Playhouse

Don’t miss your chance to see The Memory Of Water, which can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse until May 18.

Juliet Cowan leads the cast of Shelagh Stephenson’s play, an Olivier award-winning comedy.

It follows three estranged sisters who return to their childhood home of the eve of their mother’s funeral.

Having grown apart over the years, the sisters argue and joke as they sort through their mother’s belongings and as soon as the sisters begin to discover that they all remember things differently, a series of dramatic and devastating revelations begin to unfold.

For more on how to buy tickets, call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can click here.

You can also click here for another theatre story.