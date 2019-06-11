Check out comedy mystery from Ilkeston Theatre Company this week

Murder At The Monster’s Ball? is the latest production by Ilkeston Theatre Company and can be seen at St. Andrew’s Church, Wilmot Street, Ilkeston, from June 13 to 15.

Murder at the Monsters Ball? is a comedy whodunnit written by members of the company.

The show is set in a large but not quite so magnificent house in an ex-mining town in Derbyshire.

Mrs Frankenstein is holding her annual Monster Mash Ball where she invites all her friends from the world of horror stories and monsters.

All is set until an unfortunate guest stumbles into the ball thinking it’s a fancy dress

party he has been invited to. Panic and mayhem ensue with hilarious results. Performances are at 7.30pm nightly.

Tickets are £6.50 each and will be on sale at Memorable Events, on Bath Street, Ilkeston, IPS Estates, South Street, Ilkeston, on 0115 779 5770 or on the door.

Photo credit: Tracey Dean