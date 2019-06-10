Check out hit comedy One Man, Two Guvnors at Derby Theatre this autumn

One Man, Two Guvnors is the big production to be featured in Derby Theatre’s forthcoming autumn season.

It can be seen from September 7 to 28 and is written by Richard Bean, based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldini.

A co-production with Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, the hilarious farce will feature David O’Reilly in the central role of Francis Henshall.

David has numerous stage and TV credits to his name, with highlights including The Catherine Tate Show Live and The Book of Mormon (both in the West End); Grease (a No. 1 UK Tour) and the popular sitcom Benidorm for ITV.

Joining David will be David Cardy (pictured), playing the role of Charlie. David played Chris, the husband of Pauline Quirke’s character, Sharon, in the popular and long-running sitcom Birds of a Feather.

David’s other TV credits include: The Bill, A Touch of Frost, Eastenders and Silent Witness.

They will be joined by a talented line-up of actor-musicians in a production that also features songs by Grant Olding.

One Man, Two Guvnors will feature a live skiffle band who will treat the audience to some pre-show music before each performance.

The creative team includes Sarah Brigham as director.

One Man, Two Guvnors is a side-splitting mix of physical comedy, farce and live mu)sic and has remained a huge hit with audiences and the press alike since the National Theatre’s production opened to rave reviews in 2011.

After being fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall is skint and hungry. He manages to secure a new job as a minder for small time gangster Roscoe Crabbe.

What Francis doesn’t know, is his new guvnor is really Roscoe’s sister Rachel in disguise as her own dead brother, who has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

To further complicate things, Francis nabs a second job working for that very Stanley Stubbers who is hiding from the police.

All Francis has to do to ensure his two guvnors don’t meet. What could go wrong?

Sarah Brigham said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have assembled a cast and creative team of this calibre. One Man, Two Guvnors is an absolute firm favourite, the perfect theatrical treat for anyone looking for a truly great night out”

Tickets are now on sale. For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here.

For more stories, you can click here or click here.