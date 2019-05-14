Check out hit musical Kinky Boots at Nottingham Theatre Royal soon

The hit musical Kinky Boots is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal, from May 27 to June 8, so make sure you don’t miss your chance to see this acclaimed show.

The winner of every major best musical award, Kinky Boots will be coming to the Theatre Royal Nottingham as part of a major UK tour.

The West End production of Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre won three Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical for Matt Henry who played Lola.

With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles), and songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Call the box office for tickets on 0115 9895555 or you can click here.

Photo by Matt Crockett