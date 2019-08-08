Check out Nottingham Playhouse’s Coram Boy this week at Albert Hall

There is still time for you to see the current Nottingham Playhouse production of Coram Boy.

It can be seen at Nottingham’s Albert Hall until Saturday, August 10.

Coram Boy is the Playhouse’s biggest-ever live community production with 100 cast, choir and creatives from across the Midlands bringing to life a dark a twisted tale about the underbelly of Georgian society.

Based on the award-winning novel by Jamila Gavin, Coram Boy tells the tale of Aaron and his best friend Toby.

Both are wards of Thomas Coram’s famous Foundling Hospital, which took in children whose mothers were unable to care for them during the eighteenth century. However, as the story unravels the boys uncover the dark underbelly of Georgian society, and the gruesome truth behind the infamous ‘Coram men’ who pretended to work for the hospital.

The play is directed by Adam Penford andit continues Nottingham Playhouse’s long-standing tradition for making ground-breaking theatre with - and for - local people.

In March 2019, more than 300 people applied to be part of Coram Boy. Applicants ranged from ages 12 to 80, and from a diverse range of occupations including nurses, care workers and bus drivers.

They came from far and wide across Nottinghamshire, and for many, it is their first time acting or singing in a production.

The journey of both cast and choir members has been followed through the Playhouse’s regular video posts.

Photos by Pamela Raith