Check out these top ten things to do in Derbyshire

More than 30,000 children from 715 schools in the region will be performing in the Young Voices concerts at FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, which started this week and are running until January 14.

There will be special guest performances by Tony Hadley, The Shires and Ruti.

The Young Voices concerts have been a regular fixture on the arena’s programme since 1991. Tickets are priced at £26.03. Call 0114 256 55 66 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet is keeping the magic of Christmas going with a production of festive favourite The Nutcracker at Sheffield Lyceum this week.

The Shires are among the special guests at the Young Voices concerts at FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield.

A perfect treat for all the family, it’s the story of a little girl and her Nutcracker doll who get whisked away on a journey which includes the delicious Land of Sweets and the delightful Sugar Plum Fairy. This timeless classic boasts stunning baroque designs and is set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score.

The Nutcracker runs at the Lyceum until Saturday, January 11. Tickets from £15. Call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Fancy watching one of the must-see films of the new year? Cats (cert PG) is being screened at the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield every day from Friday, January 10, to Thursday, January 16.

This cinematic version of Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s smash-hit stage musical stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson. The film introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Peter Mattei in the title role and Elza van den Heever as Marie in William Kentridge's new production of Berg's "Wozzeck.Photo by Ken Howard/Met Opera.

The film is directed by Oscar-winning Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl).

Tickets to watch Cats at the Pomegranate cost £8.10 (adult) and £5.80 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

If you have children who are more than eight years old and looking for something new to entertain them, why not get your family interested in orienteering?

Kedleston Hall near Derby is offering people the opportunity to explore the parkland and see some of the less visited areas of the tourist attraction.

Adults in the Kinder Choirs of the High Peak will be performing at Buxton Opera House.

Using a specially designed map, find your way to locations in the parkland at a speed to suit you. Well-behaved dogs on leads can join in the fun and get exercise at the same time.

Wear suitable clothing and footwear as the route involves slopes, uneven ground and crosses parkland grazed by livestock.

Details: Admission to Kedleston Hall grounds costs are £7.90 (adult), £4 (child), £20 (family) and £12 (one adult and up to three children). Orienteering maps are £1.50 each. Call 01332 842191 or go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk

Head to Chesterfield’s Cineworld on Saturday, January 11, at 5.55pm to see The Met Opera production of Wozzeck on the silver screen. Alban Berg’s masterpiece is set in an apocalyptic pre-First World War environment. South African artist William Kentridge has created charcoal drawings and animations to provide haunting images that accompany Wozzeck’s visions and torments.

Baritone Peter Mattei makes his debut in the title role. Soprano Eliza van den Heever is Wozzeck’s partner. The commanding cast includes tenor Christopher Ventis as the Drum-Major, bass-baritone Christian Van Horn as the Doctor and tenor Gerhard Siegel as the Captain.

To buy tickets for the screening of Wozzeck, call 0330 333 4444 or go to www.cineworld.co.uk

Tom Binns - Pyschic Comedium performs at the Blessington Carriage, Derby, on Monday, January 13.

If you’re looking for a blast of rock and pop, head down to The Hairy Dog in Derby, on Saturday, January 11, from 4.30pm, for the first Unearthed Music gig of the year. Performers will include Azazel, King Abyss, Contaminated UK, Cavekiller, Those Once Loyal, Skin of the Snake and Mortal No More who will play from 4.30pm.

Tickets for this gig cost £3 in advance, £5 on the door, with proceeds going to the bands. Go to www.hairydogvenue.co.uk

Russian classical and folk music will be performed at St Peter’s Centre in Derby on Saturday, January 11.

A virtuoso balalaika player, an award-winning violinist and a classical pianist will play compositions by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, Mussorgsky, Prokofiev and Schostakovich.

Refreshments and traditional Russian snacks will be available in the interval.

Tickets for the Russian concert cost £10 and there’s free admission for under 16s when accompanied by an adult. Call 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk

The adult singers in the Kinder Choirs of the High Peak will be performing at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, January 12, at 4pm.

Their programme of well-known and much-loved classics will include Zadok the Priest, the Hallelujah Chorus and Panis Angelicus.

The 80-strong adult choir will be joined by two international soloists, soprano Fflur Wynn and mezzo soprano, Yvonne Howard. Fflur made her debut with English National Opera last year. Yvonne studied at the Royal Northern College of Music and now performs with all the major UK opera companies.

Details: Tickets £25. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Banish the post-festive season blues with a night of laughter at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on Monday, January 13.

Tom Binns – The Psychic Comedium brings his jokes and quick-fire repartee to the headline spot. A pseudo-psychic, he is adept at contacting dead celebrities.

Support act is Ivan Brackenbury who has appeared on TV’s 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. The bungling DJ featured in Hospital People, a BBC1 series about the place where his radio station is based.

Tickets for this comedy night are priced £8 and must be bought in advance. Go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Indie rock band The Big Moon release their new album, Walking Like We Do, on Fiction Records this week.

They will be playing in-store at Nottingham Rough Trade on January 15 and Sheffield Bear Tree Records on January 16.

Their latest release is a follow-up to their debut album Love in the 4th Dimension which was shortlisted for the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2017.

The Big Moon will be hitting the road in a few weeks’ time. Catch them at Sheffield 02 Academy on February 4 on the same bill as Bombay Bicycle Club or headlining at Nottingham Contemporary on March 2.

For further information, go to www.thebigmoon.co.uk