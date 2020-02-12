Check out these top ten things to see and do in and around Derbyshire

Do the songs of Tina Turner set your heart a-flutter? Would you like to see a good show at the theatre? Are you looking for something to entertain the children during the half-term holiday?

Answers to all these questions can be found in our guide to ten of the best things to do in Derbyshire. Which show or event are you looking forward to seeing?

Sparkling family musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel until Saturday, February 15.

Britain’s Got Talent finalist Mark McMullan takes on a dream role in his first major musical which features songs such as Go Go Go Joseph and Close Every Door To Me.

Tickets for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are priced at £27. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Tina Turner fans will have simply the best time as the smash-hit touring show What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives in Buxton on Valentine’s Day.

The Illegal Eagles

This joyous production celebrating the life and 60-year career of the rock and soul legend has sold out town and city theatres across the country.

The show features Tina Turner’s greatest hits including Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best and Private Dancer, performed by Elesha Paul Moses.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is at Buxton Opera House on February 14. Tickets from £25. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Celtic supergroup Còig return to the United Kingdom from Canada following the success of their debut tour last year which was extended due to demand.

Coig play in Belper.

With the fiery Celtic high-energy style at its musical core, Còig easily shifts between century-old tunes of past generations to original and upbeat compositions featuring the band’s range of more than a dozen instruments (vocals, fiddles, guitars, banjo, mandolin, viola, bouzouki, whistles) and step dancing.

Catch Còig at the Old King’s Head, Belper, on Saturday, February 15. Tickets £15, available from the Old King’s Head or go to www.wegottickets.com/event/487253

Minima perform a spine-tingling live soundtrack to the strange and thrilling 1920 German silent horror classic The Cabinet of Doctor Calgari. The film focuses on a carnival hypnotist who unleashes a sinister sleepwalker to do his evil bidding.

Catch The Cabinet of Doctor Calgari (U) and Minima’s music at Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills on February 14 and Great Longstone Village Hall on February 15.

Mark McMullan stars in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre.

New Mills tickets £10, call 01663 308202 or go to www.springbankarts.org.uk; Great Longstone tickets £10.50, call 01629 640943 or email: jane@janelittlefieldglass.co.uk

Go along to QUAD Derby on February 15 where you can join in a day of Survival (pictured below, left), Minecraft’s original game mode. Players must collect resources, build structures, battle mobs, manage hunger, and explore the world in order to survive.

The fun runs from 11am to 4pm and is part of a week of half-term holiday activities at QUAD including craft sessions, video game workshop, animation workshop, a virtual reality day and screenings of the film Spies in Disguise.

Tickets for MinecraftLAB Survive Workshop costs £22.50 per person and must be booked in advance. Call 01332 290606 or go to: www.derbyquad.co.uk

Be transported back to the late 70s and early 80s by A Band Called Malice which delivers hit after hit by The Jam. Expect to hear classics ranging from That’s Entertainment to Going Underground to A Town Called Alice and many more when they play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on February 14.

Tickets to see A Band Called Malice cost £10, available from The Flowerpot or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk

Students from Chesterfield Studios present jukebox musical Our House at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, from February 18-20.

The show features the hits of ska band Madness including My Girl, Baggy Trousers, Wings Of A Dove and It Must Be Love woven into a story of a wayward teenager who is shown how life could pan out for him – but will he choose the right or the wrong path to follow?

Tickets for Our House cost £17.40 and £14.40 (concessions). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ben Poole has been hailed as one of the best blues-rock guitarists to have emerged in Europe for years and now music lovers in Derbyshire will have the opportunity to see him when he plays at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Thursday, February 13.

At just 28, Ben has already played with and received critical acclaim from some of his heroes including legendary blues artists such as Jeff Beck, Gary Moore and John Mayall.

Tickets to see Ben Poole cost £12, available from The Flowerpot or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk

Get set for a truly historic half-term by finding out what life was like for 17th Century musketeers.

Whether it is practising musket drill, gunpowder making or learning what life was like for a soldier, there is a lot to find out about musketeers.

Once your little adventurers have put their skills to the test, let their imaginations run wild as they explore the fairy-tale Stuart mansion.

Mni-Musketeers runs from February 15 to 23, 11am to 3pm.

Admission is £13 (adult), £11.70 (concession) £7.90 (child, 5-17 years), £33.90 (family). Go to www.english-heritage.org.uk

The Illegal Eagles pride themselves on musical prowess, acute attention to detail and incredible showmanship in playing the much-loved hits of the Eagles.

Their show at Buxton Opera House on February 16 will include Hotel California, Desperado, New Kid in Town, Life In The Fast Lane and many more.

Tickets to see The Illegal Eagles cost £28.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk